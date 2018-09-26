Malacanang said on Tuesday it respects the decision of the Makati Regional Trial Court ordering the arrest of opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

"The court has spoken. As the President (Rodrigo Duterte) has said, we will respect the decision of the judiciary," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

He said whatever Trillanes has to say can be addressed to the court.

"Let us stop the drama by presscon and allow the legal process to take its course," Roque added.

Judge Elmo Almeda of Makati RTC Branch 150 issued a warrant of arrest and hold departure order against Trillanes for a crime of rebellion in relation to the Oakwood Mutiny, Marine headquarters stand-off, and the Manila Peninsula incident during the Arroyo administration.

The court also allowed Trillanes to post bail of P200,000.

The Makati court issued the warrant of arrest against the senator following the petition of the State Prosecutors of the Department of Justice (DOJ) for a very urgent ex-parte omnibus motion for the issuance of the HDO and warrant of arrest on September 7.

The DOJ's move was in compliance with Proclamation No. 572, which Duterte issued August 31 voiding Trillanes' amnesty, which former President Benigno Aquino III granted to him and to other mutineers.

Trillanes, a staunch critic of Duterte, has said he is a victim of political persecution. Celerina Monte/DMS