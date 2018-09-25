President Rodrigo Duterte has no serious illness as his colonoscopy and endoscopy were just part of a routine check up, his spokesman said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the hectic schedule of the President could prove he has no serious illness.

"I think that's routine. The President has said that he really undergoes such test regularly; so it's a routine, nothing extraordinary," he said.

Duterte, in a speech last week, admitted that he underwent colonoscopy and endoscopy, types of procedure to check his intestines.

Roque said if Duterte's illness would have been serious, he could not be that casual in telling about his medical check up.

"If it's serious, the President would not admit it...that means he was so open about it, it was nothing, it was routine," Roque said.

"Well, you know to him it was so routine that he had no qualms about telling everyone, the whole world that he had it. And so?I think it's human nature that it’s no big deal, that's why it was no big deal to disclose it. All medical condition is otherwise confidential; the fact that he’s willing to share, it means it’s no reason for alarm," he explained when pressed why Duterte would not disclose his health condition if it was serious.

Under the Constitution, the president should reveal his state of health to the public. Celerina Monte/DMS