The chief of police in Bocaue town in Bulacan was arrested in an entrapment operation early Saturday morning.

In a report, the Philippine National Police ( PNP) Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) said arrested was Supt. Juwen Dela Cruz after he received an Iphone X which he asked from a complainant so that his Montero SUV will be released.

The entrapment operation was made after a report received by the CITF from the complainant that a Montero SUV of his brother, arrested by Bocaue police for an anti-drug violation, was being used for police operation and personal use of Dela Cruz.

It also noted the vehicle was not declared in a blotter of the Bocaue police station as part of the evidence against its owner.

“According to the complainant, the subject (Dela Cruz) was asking for an Iphone X worth P75,000 in exchange for the release of said vehicle hence the entrapment operation was made,” the report stated.

According to the CITF, other vehicles that were also confiscated and placed under the custody of Dela Cruz were recovered during the operation.

The recovered vehicles were one Montero SUV, oneToyota Vios, one Wigo and two motorcycles, all are not found in the inventory of confiscated items from different police drug operations of Bocaue police.

The report said Dela Cruz used the same modus operandi of extorting some amount from victims before the vehicles will be released. Robina Asido/DMS