Senator Grace Poe is leading the September survey for the 2019 senatorial election, according to Pulse Asia Saturday, which revealed that the top five were women, including Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In its survey, Poe leads with a voter preference of 70.1 percent.

Senator Cynthia Villar was second with 57.7 percent, Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano third with 54.4 percent, Senator Nancy Binay with 50.6 percent, and Duterte-Carpio with 39.5 percent.

Senator Sonny Angara came in at 37.1 percent, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, 34.6 percent; Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, 32.6 percent, Senator Koko Pimentel 32.4 percent and former Senator Lito Lapid, 32.2 percent.

Statistically tied from eighth to 17th places were former Senator Serge Osmena, 29.8 percent; former Senator Mar Roxas, 27.7 percent; actor Robin Padilla, 27.4 percent; former Senator Bong Revilla, 27,4 percent, columnist Ramon Tulfo and former Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa, 27 percent and Senator JV Ejercito, 26.7 percent.

Senator Paulo Benigno Aquino, 20.1 percent, is tied with his cousin Kris Aquino, 17.7 percent, in a list of candidates from 18th to 23 rd place

Special Presidential Assistant Christopher "Bong" Go had 14.1 percent tied from 22-27th places along with House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque shared 29th to 37th place with 7.7 percent.

Assistant Presidential Communications Secretary Margaux "Mocha" Uson is at 45th to 63rd place with 1.3 percent.

Incumbent and former senators landed in the sixth to 12th spots in the survey, while television personalities secured 13th to 17th places.

Pulse Asia said the nationwide survey is based on a sample of 1,800 registered voters.

The survey has a ± 2 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level, while error margins of ±6 for Metro Manila, ±3 for the rest of Luzon, and ±5 each for the Visayas and Mindanao, all at a 95 percent confidence level. Ella Dionisio/DMS