Malacanang slammed on Friday opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros for calling President Rodrigo Duterte as "destabilizer-in-chief."

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in this trying time, elected officials, such as Hontiveros, should have stopped from excessive politicking.

"During this challenging time when the nation must stand as one because of the tragedies that befell our farmers from Northern Luzon, the miners of Itogon, Benguet to the residents of Naga, Cebu, what our people expect is a moratorium from excessive politicking from our elected leaders," he said.

Hontiveros branded Duterte as destabilizer-in-chief after he accused the opposition of planning a destabilization plot to topple him from power.

Contrary to Hontiveros' call to Duterte, Roque said the President has made significant strides in his fight against drugs, criminality, and corruption.

He said there is also high public appreciation and acceptance of Duterte's action.

"It is ironic that Senator Risa Hontiveros, who spends so much of her time undermining the efforts of this administration, would refer to the President as 'destabilizer-in-chief’," Roque said.

"Many Filipinos agree that when there are peace and order, the economy thrives. Adult joblessness, as well as crimes, are decreasing," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS