The number of protesters who marked the 46th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law under former President Ferdinand Marcos reached to more 10,000.

Supt. Carlo Manuel Magno, public information officer of the Manila Police District, said as of 4 pm around 10,400 protesters were monitored.

He said around 4,500 were supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte while 5,900 ere against those who are against the current administration.

Magno said based on their monitoring the rallyists who moved from Mendiola to Luneta includes Bayan, Kadamay and a multi sectoral group while those who come from Bonifacio Shrine in P. Burgos includes the group of Partido ng Manggagawa.

He said the groups were protesting against the tax reform package while others expressed opposition on the declaration of Martial Law 46 years ago. Robina Asido/DMS