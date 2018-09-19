A policewoman was wounded in an 10-minute firefight with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Agusan del Norte on Tuesday morning.

Chief Supt. Gilbert Cruz, Caraga regional police director, said based on initial report policemen were conducting security patrol when they encountered an undetermined number of alleged NPA members who fired at Butuan City Police Station 5 in Brgy. San Mateo, Butuan City around 5:12 am Tuesday.

Cruz said the policemen were able to defend their position but the fire fight resulted in the wounding of s PO1 Ritchel Golandrina, who was hit in the right leg.

“Rebels retreated neither getting any weapon and ammunition nor overrunning the police station,” he added.

Following the clash, Cruz said the troops from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and Butuan City Mobile Force Company reinforced and conducted clearing operations.

He also ordered police to check clinics and hospitals near the area as he believed the enemy sustained casualties.

Cruz said he directed all police unit commanders to conduct checkpoint with the Philippine Army and intensify security operations in the area.

“We urge the people to help the PNP (Philippine National Police) and AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) in suppressing insurgency in the region by reporting the terrorists’ presence and illegal activities to the nearest police or army unit,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS