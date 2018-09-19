An alleged criminal gang member was killed while a minor was arrested in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga Sibugay on Monday night.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, public information chief of the Zamboanga regional police, said the slain suspect was Jamil Asmad, a Philippine National Police (PNP) criminal gang member.

“The cadaver of the suspect was turned over to his family,” she said.

Galvez said the arrested minor was identified as a certain Alkiezer Canda.

She said based on initial report Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel, police and military were conducting buy-bust operation at Barangay Poblacion, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay when the suspect was killed and arrested around 8:15 pm.

Galvez admitted one of the targets identified as Ibno Ahodm, alias ‘Utoh”, escaped.

Galvez said authorities confiscated two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, more or less 1.5 kilograms worth P10,200, 000,00, two plastic cellophane, one Armscor cal. 45, one magazine for caliber 45, seven live ammunition for caliber 45, two Samsung cellular phones, one XR 125 black motorcycle, one motorcycle ignition key, one black plastic cellophane, supposed payment of P1,500,000 consisting of one piece of one thousand peso bills used as buy-bust money placed on top of boodle money during the operation.

“Arrested person and the confiscated items were brought to PDEA 9 for proper disposition,” she said. Cases of illegal drug possession are being readied for filing in court against the suspects, Galvez added. Robina Asido/ DMS