President Rodrigo Duterte may veto "insertions" that Congress would make in the proposed P3.757-trillion budget for next year if he deems them unnecessary, his budget chief said on Tuesday.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno made the statement amid reports there were attempts in the House of Representatives to have P55 billion in "insertions" in the proposed 2019 budget, which caused the squabble among some leaders of the House.

"What's in the budget is the President's budget," Diokno told reporters in an interview after the economic briefing in Pasay City.

He said he was not aware of the alleged P55 billion insertions in the proposed budget as the issue is internal to the House.

Diokno also said Congress has the prerogative to make some adjustments in the proposed budget provided that it would not exceed P3.757 trillion.

"If they make adjustments and we feel that their adjustment is better than ours (it's okay). We don't monopolize," he said.

But Diokno said if he believes the adjustment would not be good, he could recommend to Duterte to veto it.

"That's why the President has a veto power. If I feel that it's not a good adjustment, I can recommend to the President," he said.

An example of a good project, which Congress could recommend and might not be vetoed is if the rate of return is higher than what is being projected by Malacanang, he explained.

"Let's say there's a Project A and the rate of return is 10 percent, then you come up with a project that the rate of return is 20. That's a better project, then we allow it," Diokno said.

He also denied there is pork barrel in the proposed 2019 budget. Celerina Monte/DMS