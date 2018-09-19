President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that the problem with the communist rebels could be over by the second quarter of next year.

Duterte made the statement during his visit at Camp Melchor F. Dela Cruz, Brgy. Upi, Gamu, Isabela.

"I think that with God's mercy, this will be over by about the second quarter of next year," he told the government troops.

He noted that many members of the New People's Army, along with their arms, have been surrendering all over the country.

"I think we are winning the war finally. There are many fronts in Mindanao, which fell already, especially on the right side, eastern --- Davao, Agusan side," the President said.

He said that at the western side of Mindanao, the NPA has no strong front because of the presence of the Moros, who would not allow the Maoist rebels to "become too powerful over the area. So, they are just here in Central."

Because of those who surrendered, he said the government intelligence units could extract information from them.

"The information that they (surrenderers) give are big thing. The intelligence (unit) could really work based on what the surrenderees or surrenderors are telling them," he said.

Except Samar and Quezon, he said the NPA forces have been weakening also in Isabela.

Duterte has terminated the peace talks with the Maoist group last year. Celerina Monte/DMS