Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent condolences to the victims of the typhoon that struck northern Philippines on Saturday.

In a message to President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, Abe said Japan stands "ready to provide maximum possible assistance, including provision of emergency relief goods to the Philippines."

Following is the message of condolences from the Japanese prime minister:

"I am deeply saddened and worried to learn the news that many precious lives were lost, many people are still missing and serious damages were brought in the Northern Philippines due to Typhoon Ompong.

On behalf of the Japanese government and people, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and express my sympathy to those who were affected.

Japan is ready to provide the maximum possible assistance including provision of emergency relief goods to the Philippines. Like the Philippines, we fully understand the hardship caused by severe damages of typhoons. Japan always stands with the Philippines in overcoming this time of difficulties.” DMS