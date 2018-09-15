Malacanang expressed belief on Friday that the entire military supports President Rodrigo Duterte contrary to the claim of opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

"That reflects overall sentiment of the military," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque when asked about the paid advertisement of the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PMAAAI), Eagle Fraternal Chapter (EFC) ostracizing Trillanes and recommending for his ouster from the PMAAAI.

The EFC is an association of Mindanao-based PMA graduates in government, Armed Forces of the Philippines/Philippine National Police active service, Business, Industry, Corporate and Retirees (BIRC) sector.

They were asking for Trillanes' ouster from the PMAAAI roll of members for his alleged acts unbecoming of a PMAer.

They accused Trillanes, Duterte's staunchest critic, of inciting to sedition, proposing to commit coup d'etat and graft; disrespecting and for having arrogant behavior towards senior officers and the President; treasonous acts; and propagating blatant lie, among others.

Trillanes has claimed that there were military officials sympathetic to him after Duterte issued a proclamation voiding his amnesty. Celerina Monte/DMS