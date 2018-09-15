The government has conducted preemptive evacuation to more than 9,000 individuals who are living in the areas, which are on the path of Typhoon "Ompong," an official said on Friday.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesman Edgar Posadas said that as of 6am Friday, the government has evacuated a total of 2,298 families or 9,107 persons from Regions 1, 2 and Cordillera Administrative Region prior to Ompong's expected landfall on Saturday morning.

Latest estimate also showed that about 5.2 million population could be affected by the typhoon, he said, adding that 983,100 of them are considered living below poverty line, he said.

Posadas said that Isabela province could be most affected by the weather disturbance.

Ompong was expected to make landfall in Cagayan early Saturday morning, according to state weather forecasting agency.

Capt. Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, said that as of 4am Friday, a total of 4,653 passengers were stranded in different ports in Western, Southern and Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region and Southern Tagalog because of the typhoon.

He said a total of 613 rolling cargoes, 55 vessels and 18 motorboats were also stranded in the same areas. Robina Asido/DMS