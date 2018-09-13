At least 14 passengers died when a jeepney carrying them fell into a ravine in Kalinga province on Tuesday afternoon.

Kalinga Police Provincial Office said the accident occurred when the driver allegedly lost control of the jeepney loaded with about 50 passengers when traversing the descending portion of the provincial road in Balbalan, Kalinga at around 2:30 pm.

The vehicle was on its way to Barangay Dao-angan from Barangay Poblacion, both in Balbalan, when the accident happened.

The 25 passengers, who were injured in the incident, were brought to Kalinga Western District Hospital for treatment. Robina Asido/DMS