Three Taiwanese nationals and a Filipina were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Quezon Province on Tuesday morning.

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, public information office chief of the Calabarzon regional police, said the arrested suspects as Jhuo, Tian-You; Wang, Ching-Huang; Lin, Ching-Weng all Taiwanese Nationals and Kimberly De Vera, a Filipina.

Gaoiran said based on initial report the suspects were arrested along the shoreline of Brgy. Dinahican Infanta around 4 am.

She said the operation was conducted by the joint police personnel including the Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime group and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 4-A.

Gaoiran said authorities confiscated “ 10 sacks of unknown chemicals believed to be used in manufacture of illegal drugs (shabu) and 22 gallons (container with about 30 liters capacity) liquid substance.”

Gaoiran said authorities were preparing criminal charges to be filed against suspects. Robina Asido/DMS