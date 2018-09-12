Five people who reportedly duped a Japanese national and a Filipina of P80 million in cash by using fake land titles were arrested in Tagaytay City on Monday.

Senior Superintendent William Segun, Cavite police director, said the suspects are Gerardo Trinidad, 58, Aireen Tan, 52, Rochel Alcantara, 49, Michael Sarabosing, 34, and William Pineda, 48. They are facing

charges of syndicated estafa and falsification of public documents

They were arrested in an entrapment operation at a supermarket in Barangay Maharlika West around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a 46-year-old Japanese businessman, founder of a company, and a 52-year-old Filipina who is now running that firm, filed a complaint against the suspects for allegedly giving them fake titles for eight parcels of land sold for P80 million.

“The victims discovered the land titles given them by the suspects were spurious,” a police report said.

The suspects were arrested after receiving P24,000 in cash from the victims as additional payment. DMS