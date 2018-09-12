The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has alerted all its commanders in areas that may be affected by a tropical storm (with international name Mangkhut), which is forecast to develop into a "super typhoon" and is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday.

"PCG Commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino directed all PCG district commanders in areas expected to be hit by the super typhoon to ensure the readiness of all assets and personnel to respond during emergency situations and to coordinate with their respective Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council for possible rescue and related activities," Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman said Tuesday.

"The PCG head also directed PCG units to remind and prevent all types of interisland vessels from sailing in the areas where public storm signal will be possibly hoisted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration," he added.

Balilo said the PCG also advise the riding public "to check with their shipping companies for the possible cancellation of their trips especially those travelling to Northern Luzon, Southern Tagalog and nearby provinces" that maybe affected by the weather disturbance.

"PCG is also informing all participating agencies in the annual International Coastal Clean-up that the activity will be rescheduled on September 22," he said.

"The PCG under the instructions of Secretary Arthur Tugade of (Department of Transportation) DOTr is coordinating with Philippine Ports Authority in order to prepare the necessary facilities and provisions in case the passengers will be stranded in ports because of the typhoon," he added.

Edgar Posadas, National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesman, said NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad gave his guidance that preparations should be on the same level as Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

"Yesterday we conducted a well-attended pre disaster risk assessment, to assess our national preparedment for typhoon Mangkhut, based on the guidance of Usec. Jalad the preparation is level of Yolanda... Maybe it doesn't mean Mangkhut is of the same magnitude as Yolanda but, well, anything could happen because it intensified while getting near the Philippine Area of Responsibility," he said.

Posadas said during the meeting the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assured there are standby funds and relief goods prepositioned for those who might be affected by the calamity.

"The DSWD assures that there is a standby fund of 1.7 billion ( pesos) and prepositioning of food in the affected areas. We were assured by the PDRRMO ( Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office) of Batanes they have sufficient supply, especially of rice. They have 2,400 sacks on standby, and that they have enough food items and non-food items in place," he said. Robina Asido/DMS