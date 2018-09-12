President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that National Food Authority Administrator Jason Aquino has asked that he be relieved from his post.

In a televised tete-a-tete with Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo in Malacanang, Duterte announced Aquino's request.

"Jason Aquino requested that he be relieved already. He said he is tired he could not cope up with the 'game' inside, which is an ordinary happening (there). He cannot be in agreement," he said.

Duterte said he would now scout for a new NFA head.

But he indicated he has someone who would replace Aquino, saying he was just waiting for the that person to retire.

Some lawmakers have been asking for the removal of Aquino following the rice crisis in some parts of Mindanao.

Duterte said he would also recommend to Congress to abolish the NFA because it has "not done its purpose."

Duterte said he wants the country's buffer stock to be at 60 days.

He added that he would order the importation of more rice if the supply would still be insufficient. Celerina Monte/DMS