Four persons died and four others were injured after government troops clashed with the ISIS-inspired Abu Turaifie Group in Maguindanao last Friday.

Philippine Army's 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division said the firefight with 10 bandits initially occurred at around 3 p.m. in Tunggol, Datu Montawal when the government troops were patrolling the area following reports that three improvised explosive devices were to be transported from Sultan sa Barongis to Kabacan, North Cotabato. The militants fled towards the south direction.

While troops from the Bravo Company of 7th Infantry Battalion were conducting pursuit operation, they engaged a group of militants, who fired towards the civilians when they were fleeing.

Three civilians were injured, including Babay Dansalan, who died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Civilians reported that there were three slain suspects and two wounded, who were fetched by two motorized boats at around 7 p.m.

Joint Task Force Central Commander Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana said the Armed Forces of the Philippines has been in close coordination with the local government unit of Datu Montawal to help the wounded civilians in their medical needs.

“Joint Task Force Central has sustained its focused military operations targeting the suspects of Isulan IED bombings, to give justice on the civilian victims. Manhunt operation is also strengthened in coordination with the PNP (Philippine National Police),” Sobejana said.

“We further enhance our security posture to ensure the safety and security of the community to preempt terror attacks in various areas," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS