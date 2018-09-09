The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) have recorded magnitude 6.4 earthquake in the province of Davao Oriental on Saturday afternoon.

Phivolcs science research analyst Johnlery Deximo said the epicenter was monitored at 14 km northeast of Manay, Davao Oriental around 3:16 pm. Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected.

The Department of Transportation, in a Viber message, said no damage at Davao Airport and Davao Sea Port.

He said the tremor, tectonic in origin was possibly caused by the movement of a local fault in the area.

Deximo said based on their record the offshore quake has a depth of 14 km.

Based on its reported intensities, Phivolcs recorded Intensity V in Davao City and Mati City in Davao Oriental, Intensity IV in Koronal city and Bislig City, Intensity III in Tupi, South Cotabato, Alabel and Malapatan, Sarangani and Intensity II in Cotabato City and General Santos City.

Robina Asido/DMS