The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is not leading a campaign to shift to federalism through a revolutionary government that will allegedly upend the entire system of government and create a “People’s Council” that will keep President Rodrigo Duterte in power until this new system is in place.

This was the clarification issued by OIC-Secretary Eduardo A?o in reaction to statements allegedly made in Butuan City by Usec. Epimaco Densing that DILG has been leading calls for a revolutionary government to be in place as transition to a federal system.

“The call for a revolutionary government is the personal opinion of Usec. Densing and not of the DILG. He was speaking as honorary chairman of the Mula sa Masa Duterte Movement (MMDM) and not for the DILG,” he said.

He said the official position of the Department is to inform and advocate for federalism using the draft Federal Constitution written by the Consultative Committee (Concom) appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte. The committee headed by retired Chief Justice Reynato Puno has submitted its recommendations to Duterte.

“We are advocating for federalism through constitutional means. The 1987 Constitution has clear provisions on how a change in the system of government can be effected. We abide by these provisions and will see to it that any change in the system of government goes through constitutional processes,” he said.

He said the DILG has been going around the country informing the people about the merits of the federal system of government and not calling for a revolutionary government. The last Federalism Roadshow held in the Caraga Region last week saw some 3,000 participants. Previous roadshows were held in Dumaguete, Baguio, Cebu, Legazpi, Davao, and Tacloban.

He also clarified that only duly-accredited Civil Society Organizations may use the DILG’s name in its federalism advocacy activities. The list of official DILG partners are with the DILG’s Center for Federalism and Constitutional Reform. DMS