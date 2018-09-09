The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said 66 Filipino tourists who were stranded in Sapporo in the aftermath of the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck Hokkaido are expected to fly out of the island Saturday.

The DFA, in a statement on Saturday, said the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo assisted the 26- and 40-member tour groups that will be flying to Tokyo this afternoon and then Manila.

According to Ambassador to Japan Jose C. Laurel, electricity has been restored in 90 percent of Sapporo power while transportation services have started to normalize.

He said domestic and international flights at the Chitose Airport and operations of Shinkansen trains have resumed.

Honorary Consul Ken Tobe reported that power and communications line at the Philippine Consulate in Sapporo have been restored.

Laurel said the Embassy continues to monitor the situation and stands ready to assist any other Filipinos who may have been adversely affected by the earthquake. DMS