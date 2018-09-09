President Rodrigo Duterte said working condition of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Israel and Jordan is expected to improve with labor agreements signed during his visit to the two countries.

“Certainly, the welfare and well-being of Filipinos overseas received full attention in discussions during the twin visits. I am pleased to report that working and living conditions of our countrymen in Israel and Jordan are expected to improve even further,” Duterte said in his speech delivered after he arrived at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City Saturday.

“In Israel, the signing of the agreement on the employment of Filipino caregivers will help address the issue of exorbitant placement fees that cost our OFWs anywhere from 8 to 12 thousand dollars. By any measure, this agreement shows the commitment of both governments to uphold the interests of our workers,” he said.

“In Jordan, two labor agreements will enhance the standards of protection for Filipinos employed as household service workers and regulate labor deployment, exchanges, and communication and further studies on labor,” he added.

Duterte said a number of government to government and business sector agreements were concluded during his visit.

“Investments generated are valued at over 140 million US dollars and expected to generate over 1,200 new jobs. This, we believe, is only the beginning,” he said.

Duterte’s official visit in the Middle East was cut short by a day.

Duterte said the government “will continue to do its part to ensure that the rights of our nationals working abroad are protected, enhanced and upheld.”

“With these landmark visits, the Philippines continues to write a new chapter of enhanced bilateral partnerships based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, shared interests and common values,” he added.

During his visit in Israel, Duterte met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.

“In Israel, I met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who we identified ways and means of broadening cooperation to combat terrorism and transnational crimes, enhance security and defense, intensify two-way trade and investment and improve people-to-people exchanges,” he said.

“With President Reuven Rivlin, I discussed the need to improve technical cooperation, particularly in capacity and capability building,” he noted.

“Both the Prime Minister and the President recognized the strength and depth of our meaningful shared history and the common values that bind our nations and peoples,” he added.

Duterte said cooperation between Jordan and Philippines was also discussed during his visit in Amman.

“In Jordan, I met His Majesty King Abdullah II. We identified areas for concrete collaboration to address terrorism and extreme violence,” he said.

“Together with His Majesty’s Cabinet, we discussed ways to expand cooperation in two-way trade and investment, human resource development, interfaith dialogue and tourism, and other areas of governance. Trade and other similar missions will be launched to give greater impetus to these efforts,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS