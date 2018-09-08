President Rodrigo Duterte is cutting short his trip to Jordan by about one day.

Malacanang officials said after Duterte's meeting with the Filipino community Friday afternoon (Jordan time), he would head back to Davao City as there were no more official engagements that were set.

Initially, Duterte was supposed to depart Jordan for Davao City at 2:20pm Saturday (Jordan time) and he was expected to arrive Davao on Sunday morning.

But in the revised schedule, Duterte would immediately leave Jordan after meeting with the Filipino community and he is expected to arrive on Saturday morning at the Davao International Airport.

Duterte conducted a mini-Cabinet meeting while in Jordan on Thursday.

"It (meeting) was an update on security matters and economic matters," said Presidential Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go.

Those who attended the "small" Cabinet meeting were Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, and Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano.

While Duterte is overseas, Malacanang made public Duterte's proclamation voiding opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV's amnesty, which could pave the way for his arrest.

Policemen have been trying to arrest Trillanes, who has been holed up in the Senate after the Senate leadership decided to take him under its custody.

The 6.4 percent August inflation was also reported by the Philippine Statistileased while Duterte was in Israel. The latest inflation was highest in almost a decade. Celerina Monte/DMS