The Department of National Defense (DND) said they are still looking for the copy of the amnesty application of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

"Unfortunately, it looks like he is the only one who is holding the original copy because we cannot locate it at the moment. If he physically submitted it to the committee or to Malacanang, only he can answer that," said Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesman.

In previous interview, Andolong said if the records are found, Trillanes can use it as part of his defense.

"Per records of the DND and AFP ( Armed Forces of the Philippines) the application is not available at the moment, but if the senator decides to present that as part of his defense we are more than welcome to see it," he said.

"It will be subject to authentication and of course he can use that to validate his claim," Andolong added.

It can be recalled that President Rodrigo Duterte signed a proclamation on August 31 revoking the amnesty granted for Trillanes.

The proclamation includes the certification from the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel or J1 saying that there is "no available copy of his application for amnesty records".

Ronald Patrick Rubin, DND Internal Audit Service chief, said the defense department is getting in touch with the members of J1 for a copy.

"We are in the process of getting in touch with the members of the committee, although it happened I think eight years ago," he said.

Andolong added that the detention facility for Trillanes is being prepared.

"As of yesterday I was told that preparations were being done here at the AFP Custodial center," he said. Robina Asido/DMS