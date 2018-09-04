Malacanang condemned on Monday the second deadly explosion in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat in less than a week.

"We strongly denounce the latest attack in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte has been kept updated on all development by the Philippine National Police.

Duterte is on an official visit in Israel.

The bombing, which claimed the life of an 18-year old boy and injured 13 others, occurred Sunday night in Barangay Kalawag, Isulan town.

Roque said the PNP leadership has ordered increased police patrol and tighter security.

He said the Palace is deeply saddened by the death of an innocent victim as it prays for the swift recovery of those injured.

"We ask the residents to report anything suspicious to the authorities as we bring to justice all culprits behind this dastardly attack," he said.

Two persons were killed and at least 30 were injured when a bomb exploded on August 28 during a festival in Isulan. Celerina Monte/DMS