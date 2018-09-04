Two people died while 14 others were wounded in another explosion in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat on Sunday night, the second such incident to occur in less than a week.

Senior Supt. Benigno Durana Jr., Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman, said an improvised explosive device exploded inside a public computer shop in Barangay Kalawag 2, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Durana said the explosion has resulted in the death of John Mark Lupa and Marialyn Lupa and the injuries to 12 others.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman, said the military are supporting the PNP on hunting down the suspect who is believed to be a member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) .

The military suspects the BIFF to behind an explosion last week in Isulan where one person was killed.

“The local government of Isulan led by Mayor Marites Palasigue and the Philippine National Police are leading the efforts to hunt down perpetrators of this dastardly attack on our people and their peaceful communities,” Arevalo said.

“In support to those efforts, AFP units on the ground have further intensified the conduct of checkpoints in all of the town's entry and exit points. We have stepped up further patrols and intelligence efforts,” he noted. “We have alerted our troops to augment PNP efforts in the now ensuing police manhunt operations.”

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Isulan town is locked down for the zoning operation to possibly apprehend the suspect and clear the blast site.

Durana said the PNP is mobilizing all of its available security forces in pursuit operations against perpetrator.

Durana said while PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde is on official mission in Brunei Darussalam to head the PNP delegation in the annual ASEAN Association of Chiefs of Police Conference, Albayalde ordered the relief of the provincial police director of Sultan Kudarat and the chief of police of Isulan town.

“On orders of the Chief PNP, Regional Director Chief Supt. Eliseo Tam Rasco has relieved from post the Provincial Director of Sultan Kudarat, Senior Supt. Noel Kinazo and the Chief of Police of Isulan, Senior Supt. Celestino Daniel Jr. to pave the way for a thorough and impartial investigation into Sunday’s incident, and another similar incident earlier,” he said. Robina Asido/ DMS