A village chief in Negros Oriental was killed by alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) on Thursday morning.

Capt. Allen Mark Tacorda, civil military operations officer of the Army's 62nd Infantry Battalion, said the victim was Mario Gonzalez, a resident of Barangay Panciao, Manjuyod, Negros Oriental.

Tacorda said based on initial report the victim was gundown by three alleged NPA members in front his house around 11:45 am.

"The victim sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body that led to his instantaneous death," he said.

Tacorda said members of the Alpha Company, 15th Infantry Battalion, who happened to be attending the “Buwan ng Wika” Celebration at the barangay conducted pursuit operation against the suspects.

He said Gonzalez was a victim of coercion, extortion and robbery activities of the rebels.

"Sometime in February of this year, during a barangay session, communist terrorist ransacked the barangay hall and carted away belongings of the village officials," Tacorda said.

"He (Gonzalez) once attempted to resign from his position but his passion and conviction to his constituents motivated him to continue the fight for his people," he added.

Tacorda said Lt. Col. Egberto Dacoscos, commanding officer of the the Army’s 62nd Infantry Battalion lauded Gonzalez for his bravery.

“He (Gonzalez) is the epitome of a public servant living the tradition of heroism of our forefathers. Rest assured that his efforts and sacrifices will not be in vain” he said. Robina Asido/DMS