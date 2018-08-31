A militiaman was killed while an eight-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting incident in Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday night.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, public information officer of the Zamboanga regional police, said the fatality as Marjon Ticson Rondina, 26, a Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) member under the 5th Infantry Battalion of Philippine Army while the wounded victim was identified as Rosel Rondina Amodia both resident of Purok Tula Tula Brgy. Tarakan, Dinas, Zamboanga Del Sur.

Galvez said based on initial report the victims were sleeping at their house when allegedly an unidentified suspect outside shot them several times using a high-powered firearm around 9:30 pm.

“As a result, the victim Marjon sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the left under arm that caused his untimely death,” she said.

“Rosel was hit on his right foot and was brought to Regional Health Unit, Dinas, Zamboanga Del Sur for immediate medical treatment and subsequently forwarded to Margosatubig Hospital for further medication,” she added.

Galvez said the suspects immediately fled.

During the investigation at the crime scene, authorities recovered 18 empty shell of m16 rifle, six empty shells of cal. 45 and one lead of cal. 45 which are being kept as evidence for further ballistics examination. Robina Asido/DMS