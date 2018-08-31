A woman was wounded after alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) attacked civilians in Iloilo province on Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Franco Ver Lopez, civil military operations officer of the Army’s 301st Infantry Brigade, said wounded was Shela Mae Estevez, 28, safety officer of Century Peak Energy Corporation (CPEC).

Lopez said Estevez, with four employees of CPEC, were returning their office on a civilian pick-up vehicle after they conducted site survey and inspection when gumen shot at them in the vicinity of Brgy Igcabugao, Igbaras, Iloilo at around 3:30 pm.

He said the elements of Bravo Company, 61st IB and Cafgu, Lomboy, Patrol Base, 12th IB who were in the vicinity immediately responded and encountered around 10 NPA terrorists under Southern Front, Komiteng Rehiyon Panay.

Lopez said after the 10-minute firefight the NPA withdrew towards the forested portion of the barangay with undetermined number of casualty. No government troops were killed, he added.

“The victim was brought to Guimbal District Hospital for treatment and the troops conducted pursuit operations against the perpetrators,” he said.

“Colonel Benedict Arevalo, commander, 301st Infantry Brigade urge the human rights groups and advocates to condemn said NPA violent act which is a clear violation of human rights of civilians and Comprehensive Agreement on Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CAHRIHL),” he added. Robina Asido/DMS