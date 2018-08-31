The military sent a reconnaissance company to Isulan, Sultan Kudarat following the improvised bomb explosion that so far killed three people.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Army's 6th Infantry Division Commander said Thursday after the bombing the company was deployed to augment the forces in Isulan town.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said fatalities from the blast went up to three as one of the 37 injured victims died.

Sobejana said the military is on heightened alert.

"We are on heightened alert for us to thwart all hostile plans of lawless elements," he said.

"Our visibility, checkpoint operations, security operations and focused military operations...are active on their (Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters) stronghold," he added.

Sobejana said the military always anticipate a bombing threat by the BIFF in crowded places.

"Actually the threat is always there. They are targeting urban centers, crowded places because this is their thrust now to gain or get support from the international terrorist organization," he said.

"The IED ( improvised explosive device) emplacement is a clear manifestation that they are becoming weak, that they do not have the firepower to face the government forces in war," he added. Robina Asido/DMS