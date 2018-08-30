The Philippine Air Force (PAF) promoted Airwoman First Class Hidilyn Diaz to the rank of sergeant in recognition of her winning a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

Director Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense (DND) public affairs service chief said Defense Sercretary Delfin Lorenzana presided over the hero’s welcome for Diaz at the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Gymnasium, Camp Jesus Villamor Air Base Wednesday.

“Secretary Lorenzana, together with PAF Commanding General Lt. Gen. Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr, awarded an Outstanding Achievement Medal and a Plaque of Recognition of AW1C Diaz, who was also promoted to the rank of Sergeant in recognition of her success in the 18th Asian Games held in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia,” he said.

Andolong said in his speech during the ceremony, Lorenzana “emphasized the importance of discipline and focus in life.”

“He (Lorenzana) described Sgt. Diaz as an ordinary girl doing extraordinary things. The secretary of national defense (SND) also recognized the power of Filipino women medalists during the 18th Asian Games,” he said.

“The Department of National Defense, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Air Force took cognizance of Sgt. Diaz’s determination and drive to bring home the glory for the Filipino people,” he noted.

“The Secretary wishes for more everyday heroes like Sgt. Diaz that the children may look up to,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS