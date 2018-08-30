Three foreigners were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Pampanga last Monday.

Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, Central Luzon police director, said apprehended were Alfred Yeboah alias Alfie, 32, a Ghanian national, Oseluanemon Omodiagbe, 35, and Michael Chibuzor, 28, both Nigerians. They were temporarily residing at B13 Lot 54-56, New York St., Timog Park Homes, Brgy. Pampang, Angeles City.

Corpus said operatives of Angeles City Police Drug Enforcement Unit and City Intelligence Branch were conducting buy-bust operation when the suspects were arrested inside their residence around 4 am.

“Confiscated from the trio were six small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, one medium slightly opened transparent plastic sachet containing suspected marijuana leaves, three pieces. glass filter containing suspected marijuana residue, one box rolling paper, three aluminum foil strips containing suspected shabu residue, digital weighing scale, one orange Toyota Vios sedan with conduction sticker A2C435 and P3,000.00 marked money,” he said.

Corpus said following their arrest “appropriate charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165 (or the comprehensive dangerous drug act) were filed against the suspects before Angeles City Prosecutor Oliver Garcia.” Robina Asido/DMS