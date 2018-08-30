The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is eyeing a P4 billion budget for next year to assist jeepney drivers.

In a press briefing in Malacanang on Wednesday, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III said that on Tuesday, August 28, his office, along with other concerned agencies, has started simultaneous distribution of some 2,000 fuel cards to nine regions in the country.

This is part of the Pantawid Pasada Program, one of the social mitigating measures provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law. Its goal is to provide targeted relief to the public transport sector, particularly public utility jeepneys, to cushion the impact of fuel prices due to the excise tax.

Each recipient of the fuel cards could receive a subsidy of P5,000 for this year.

According to Delgra, there are about 179,000 jeepney units with valid franchises nationwide.

"The entire amount actually is close to P1 billion or to be exact 977 million (pesos). As proposed for next year, it would be four times as much as of this year," he said.

The LTFRB chief said they hope to distribute all fuel cards to some 179,000 beneficiaries until the end of September. Celerina Monte/DMS