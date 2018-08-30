Malacanang may extend martial law in Mindanao following the explosion in Sultan Kudarat where at least two people were killed and dozens were injured.

In an interview at the House of Representatives, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the government could not take sitting down what has been happening in Mindanao.

"It's an option...we're trying to make it as easy as possible. But if this thing still happened, what are we going to do? Are we just going to sit down?" he said when asked if further extending martial law in Mindanao could be an option.

He said the bomb explosion in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat was not a "good sign" as lives have been in danger.

"It's fiesta, and it was bombed. How would you feel?" Medialdea added.

Isulan was celebrating the Hamungaya Festival when a bomb exploded Tuesday night.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, in a statement, said that it would be up to the authorities if they would extend martial law in Mindanao.

"We follow the decision of the OP (Office of the President), AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), and PNP (Philippine National Police) because they are better informed by the intelligence units on the need to extend martial law in Mindanao," she said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace condemns in the "strongest possible terms" the bomb attack.

"Authorities are now investigating the incident and we vow to bring the perpetrators of this brazen attack to justice. We will apply the full force of the law," he said.

Duterte declared initially a 60-day martial law in Mindanao when Islamic State-linked Maute terrorists started occupying Marawi City on May 23 last year.

But with the concurrence of Congress, the President extend martial law declaration in Mindanao until the end of this year, citing that rebellion was yet to be fully quelled. Celerina Monte/DMS