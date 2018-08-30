Two victims died and at least 34 others were injured in an improvised bomb explosion in Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday night, a military spokesman said Wednesday.

Capt. Alvin Encinas, Army’s 6th Infantry Division spokesman said based on initial report the improvised explosive device (IED) exploded along the national highway in front of H and J Marketing in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat around 8:30 pm.

He said a KM450 military truck was conducting mobile patrol when the explosion happened.

“While the troops were conducting mobile patrol they approached two suspicious individuals who left a bag in front of an establishment in the area. The two suspects immediately left when they were asked by the troops and then suddenly the IED exploded,” Encinas said.

Encinas said the explosion caused the death of two civilians identified as Devey Shane Alayon, 7, and Leni Ombrog, 52, and the wounding of at least 34 others including two soldiers and one Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) member identified as Tsg Melchor Capilitan, Sgt Timjar Hambali both under the 33rd Infantry Battalion and CAA Nikki John Peranil.

He said the two wounded soldiers were among the troops onboard the military truck hit by shrapnel during the explosion while the injured Cafgu was among those who approached the suspects who managed to escape.

“During that time the KM450 truck was able to cover the explosion. So the shrapnel from IED hit the military truck because if the military truck was not there maybe the number of casualties is more than (that),” he said.

Col. Noel Detoyato, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, said the military believed the explosion was made by members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

“We believe that the terrorist group BIFF is the primary suspect behind this atrocity. They are the ones who have the strongest evil desire to initiate this kind of attacks that victimize innocent civilians and disrupt peace,” he said.

Encinas confirmed that prior to the incident the military monitored the plan of the BIFF to conduct an IED attack.

“Prior to the incident we have monitored their movements, their plan to conduct IED attack here in the area of 6th Infantry Division. They diverted their plan from the area of Marbel, Maguindanao considering that there is a festival in Isulan so they took advantage of the crowded area though their primary target is our security forces,” he said.

Detoyato said the AFP is collaborating with the Sultan Kudarat police in the investigation and security operations.

“We will fully cooperate with the local government officials lead by Mayor Maritess Pallasigue of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat in the overall security changes that will be implemented in the town,” Detoyato noted. Robina Asido/DMS