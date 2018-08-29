A university student was shot dead in Leyte on Monday night.

Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, acting Eastern Visayas regional director, said the victim was Ronie Recilla, 22, a computer science student at Visayas State University in Baybay City.

He said the victim, who died on the spot, is a native of Carmen, Agusan del Norte and is temporarily residing at Brgy. Guadalupe in Baybay City.

Carlos said based on initial report the incident occurred in the vicinity of Brgy. Guadalupe in Baybay City around 9:05 pm.

“The victim sustained gunshot wound on the different parts of his body,” he said.

Police are trying to identify the suspect. Robina Asido/DMS