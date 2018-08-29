Five minors died while six were injured in a fire in Tondo, Manila on Monday.

SFO4 Victor Bag-id, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) officer-on-case said based on initial investigation the fire was started at the higher floor of the three storey residential structure at 1869 Laperal Street near corner Herbosa St., Barangay 91 around 9:20 am.

“The fire was originated at the third floor rear left portion of a three storey structure reportedly owned by Laperal family and occupied by Mr. Michael Geminiano,” he said.

Bag-id noted the house of Geminiano was made of mixed construction material under galvanized iron sheet roofing.

He said the fire that reaches 4th alarm around 9:51 am was placed under control around 11:24 am and was finally declared fire out around 1:34 pm.

Bag-id said dead were John Mike Twister Geminiano, 12, Michael Geminiano, 7, Marcelo Nikko Geminiano, 4, Mhiel Mikael Geminiano, 3, and Michaella Geminiano, 1, all living at the house were the fire originated.

He said Mhiel Mikael was brought to Gat. Andres Bonifacio Hospital while the other victims were brought to Jose Reyes Memorial hospital but were later declared dead.

A report from the Manila Police identified the injured victims as Agripina Dionisia, 59, Erlinda Reyes, 74, Alvin Bacud, 26, Luningning Rivera, 54, Julito Tumangil, 17, and Jerson dela Cruz, 16, all residents in Laperal Street, Brgy. 91.

Bag-id said the cause of the fire is being investigated while initial assessment of damage to properties has reached P120,000. Robina Asido/DMS