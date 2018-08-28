A retired policeman and a former security guard were killed in an ambush in Masbate on Sunday.

Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal, Bicol region police director, arrested were Rommel Borromeo, 58, a former police intelligence operative; and former security guard Antonio Barsaga, 65, both residents of Brgy District 2, San Jacinto, Masbate.

Escobal said based on initial report the victims were onboard a motorcycle when unidentified armed men were fired upon by armed men in the vicinity of Sitio Danta, Brgy. Calipatan, San Jacinto around 12:35 pm.

He said the victims had gunshot wounds in different parts of their body.

Escobal said authorities recovered 52 pieces of 5.56mm fired cartridge, 10 pieces misfired 5.56mm, 29 pieces 7.62mm fired cartridge, one piece misfired 7.62 mm and 55 meters colored black TW detonating wire.

“Recovered pieces of evidence included one piece of plastic bag of soil fragments were brought to San Jacinto municipal police station for proper disposition,” he said.

He said the victims were brought to Ticao District Hospital for post mortem. Robina Asido/DMS