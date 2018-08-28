Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed sadness on the death of United States Senator John McCain.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Sen. John McCain, a true friend of the Philippines and the Filipino people,” he said.

“As Chair of the Armed Services Committee of the United States Senate, Senator McCain was among those who valued not just the shared history between our two countries but also the importance of our strategic partnership,” he noted.

“A former naval aviator who saw action in Vietnam, Senator McCain never forgot the sacrifice of Filipinos who fought under the American flag during the Second World War. Together with Senator Daniel Inouye and Senator Daniel Akaka, he played an important role in securing US Government recognition for our aging veterans,” he added.

Lorenzana said he was able to work with McCain when he worked in Washington D.C. for four years.

“I had the honor to work with members of the US Congress and one of the high profile personalities was Senator McCain on this important initiative when I was serving as Defense Attach? and later as Veterans Affairs Representative at the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C. from 2002-2016,” he said.

The New York Times reported that McCain, who died at 81 suffered from a malignant brain tumor that was discovered in 2017. Robina Asido/ DMS