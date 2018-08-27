The Philippine Coast Guard has seized 22,000 bags of smuggled rice from two vessels in the waters off Basilan.

In a statement released on Sunday, the PCG said its personnel chanced upon M/L Overseas while on maritime patrol near Tamuk Island at around 4 pm on Friday, August 24.

Upon inspection, the authorities found some 10,000 sacks of rice without proper documentation.

After 20 minutes, the PCG also spotted M/L Nadeepa at the vicinity waters off West of Maluso, Basilan where it intercepted 12,000 bags of smuggled rice.

"Both vessels were apprehended and escorted to Zamboanga City Port for proper turnover to the local Bureau of Customs officials for proper disposition," it said. Ella Dionisio/DMS