Malacanang on Sunday defended the appointment of Associate Justice Teresita de Castro as the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

"It's nonsense," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement in reaction to the statement of some critics that De Castro's appointment was a reward from President Rodrigo Duterte.

"PRRD (Rodrigo Duterte) upheld judicial professionalism by appointing most senior of aspirants," he added.

Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano has accused that De Castro's appointment was nothing more than a "reward" for her role in ousting former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

De Castro was one of the eight justices who voted to remove Sereno through a quo warranto petition, which was filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

The new chief magistrate will retire on October 8 when she reaches 70 years old. Ella Dionisio/DMS