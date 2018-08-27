Davao City has the highest number of rape cases among the major cities in the country during the second quarter of this year, according to the Philippine National Police.

PNP- Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management said 42 rape cases were recorded from April to June in Davao City, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown. This was followed by Quezon City, with 41 cases; Manila City, with 32 cases; Cagayan de Oro City, with 24 cases; and Zamboanga City, 21 cases.

Davao City police chief Senior Superintendent Alexander Tagum, in a radio interview, confirmed the reported cases in Davao City.

Tagum said based on their investigation, they found out that majority of the victims were minors who were allegedly taken advantage by their trusted peers or relatives.

"Majority of cases we recorded happened inside private dwellings, inside their houses or friends' houses. It usually happened during parties or drinking sessions," he explained.

He said these events were out of police control.

Out of the 42 cases, he said only six suspects were not familiar to the victims.

He said they are now conducting family-values education and gender sensitivity awareness campaign to prevent these cases.

Tagum advised the public to report to their parents once they noticed something suspicious in the behaviour of their friends or relatives. Ella Dionisio/DMS