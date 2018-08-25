Former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. wondered why his family's critics have been "wasting time" reviving the issues, which have been decided by courts and took place over three decades ago.

In a forum Friday in Quezon City, Marcos even said the Presidential Commission on Good Government has been abolished, which was not true.

"86 was decided. The government fell. We were charged. There were decisions on the case against us. It’s done. What else do you want us to do? There are so many problems that the people are facing... why are we wasting time on this, when it’s already over?" Marcos said.

"PCGG has been abolished. What else do we do on this matter?" he added.

The creation of the PCGG was the first Executive Order that late President Corazon Aquino issued under the revolutionary government.

One of the major tasks of the PCGG is to recover all the alleged ill-gotten wealth accumulated by former President Ferdinand Marcos, his immediate family, relatives, subordinates and close associates, whether located in the Philippines or abroad, including the takeover or sequestration of all business enterprises and entities owned or controlled by them, during his administration, directly or through nominees, by taking undue advantage of their public office or using their powers, authority, influence, connections or relationship.

The EO has the force and effect of law. In order for the PCGG to be abolished, another law has be passed by Congress.

While there were talks to abolish PCGG, no law has been passed so far for its abolition.

During the forum, Marcos apparently became irked when asked about the recent statement by his elder sister, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos that the Filipinos should "move on" already.

"I understand my sister because what is being discussed is something that happened 32 years ago," he said.

Asked on the comments of some senators that there would be no moving on unless the Marcoses apologize, the younger Marcos said, "I have spoken about this at least a thousand times. You can look back on what I’ve said before… This is a question I have been answering for over 30 years… Look at my answers then… I have answered this question a thousand times. My answer does not change."

Further pressed why he thought that the issues continue to haunt them, Marcos said, "It’s political. It is a political maneuver to try and raise again a political question that was successful for our detractors many, many years ago. So, that’s all."

Marcos has a pending election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

On the comments of some quarters for him to move on also from his protest, Marcos said, "My protest is not yet finished. There has not been any decision. I cannot move on from it because it has not been decided."

Marcos said there has been no negotiation on the supposed return of the Marcos ill-gotten wealth as what President Rodrigo Duterte disclosed last year.

"I don’t know of any negotiations or any alleged stolen anything. I don’t know of any negotiations concerning alleged stolen anything, with anyone," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS