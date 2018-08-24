A member of the Abu Sayyaf Group was killed while 22 dozen soldiers were wounded in an 45-minute firefight in Sulu on Thursday, a military spokesman said.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command said operating troops of the 41st Infantry Battalion encountered around 40 Abu Sayyaf members under sub-leader Idang Susukan and Ben Tattoo in the vicinity of Barangay Langhub, Patikul around 9:30 am.

The firefight resulted in the death of an Abu Sayyaf member identified as Alpata Abdurasa.

A report showed 17 soldiers had slight injuries after being hit by M203 shrapnel while three sustained gunshot wounds and the rest were injured due to 90m recoiless rifle back blast.

Besana said the wounded soldiers were rushed to Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital while the enemies scampered to different directions.

"It was reported that there could be more casualties on the enemy side due to the blood stains in the area," he said. "As of press time, reinforcement troops continue to scour the encounter area."

Lieutenant General Arnel Dela Vega, Western Mindanao Command chief, said the wounded soldiers will be given due medical attention and the military will continue its operation against the terrorist group.

“We will continuously intensify our operations to expedite the neutralization of the Abu Sayyaf Group until the peace that the people of Sulu deserve is attained,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS