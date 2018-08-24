Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde supports President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim there are no more illegal drug laboratories in the country.

“Since the president was elected our war on drugs is really relentless and massive and aggressive, we noticed that we haven’t discovered shabu laboratory right after the big one if I’m not mistaken the last was in Arayat (Pampanga),” he said Thursday in an ambush interview with reporters in Marikina City.

“After that, we haven’t discovered other shabu laboratories. So I think the President is right, as of this time so far we have not discover other shabu laboratories safe to say that (the illegal drugs) are entering the country, there are a lot of instances that there are finished product entering the country,” he added.

Albayalde admitted that authorities are not able to guard every shoreline to prevent the entry of illegal drugs in the Philippines.

“We do not discount the fact that a lot (of illegal drugs) was able to enter. Remember we have captured a lot from our seas. We're not able to guard our seas because we have a wide shoreline, and even our Coast Guard were not able to guard that,” he said.

“About two to three months ago, we have recovered 27 kilos of cocaine in Camarines Sur. These are indications that the illegal drugs are really entering the country,” he added.

In his speech last Tuesday, Duterte reiterated his claim there are no more laboratories producing illegal drugs in the Philippines. Robina Asido/DMS