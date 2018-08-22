Nine cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) were dismissed for their alleged involvement in mauling six graduates in March 2018.

Senior Supt Benigno Durana Jr. PNP spokesman, said according to Chief Supt. Joseph Adnol, PNPA director, two others were suspended, two more were exonerated and 31 others are to be slapped with demerits, touring and confinement.

However, Adnol noted that those who were involved were given a chance to file to motion for reconsideration until Wednesday.

“The decision was released on August 10 and they are given 10 days to submit motion for reconsideration… so the deadline is August 22,” he said.

It can be recalled that six newly graduates of the PNP Academy were attacked by their underclassmen after the commencement exercise that was attended by President Rodrigo Duterte at Camp General Mariano Castañeda in Silang, Cavite last March.

A board of inquiry composed of PNPA officials was created to investigate.

After the incident, then PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa condemned the hazing incident. Robina Asido/DMS