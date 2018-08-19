The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday is looking into the death of a Filipina household service worker in Saudi Arabia whose body was found inside a hotel room in Jeddah three days ago.

In its report to the DFA Home Office, the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah said it only learned of the death this afternoon after it was told by a concerned member of the Filipino community.

“We are saddened to learn about the passing under still unknown circumstances of one of our countrymen,”

Consul General Edgar Badajos said.

Badajos said the Consulate General is coordinating with local authorities to determine the cause of death of the Filipina whose identify is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Initial inquiries made by the consulate revealed that the deceased was single and 52 years of age at the time of her death. She first arrived in Saudi Arabia to work as a household service worker in 2007. DMS