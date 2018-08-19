Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said the higher bounty offered by President Rodrigo Duterte may discourage ninja cops to continue their illegal activities.

“The five million pesos reward is a very strong deterrence against these few bad cops from continuously treading on their crooked path,” he said in a statement issued Saturday.

Duterte first imposed a two million peso bounty in 2016 and then raised to three million pesos in 2017.

Albayalde said the higher bounty offered by Duterte will also help the PNP in cleaning its rank.

“It is also a very huge incentive for the majority of our good cops to aggressively root out these ninja cops from our ranks, in a manner that should be patently smart and legal,” he said.

“Simply put, all operations against erring cops must be in accordance with the law,” he added.

In speech Friday night in Davao City, Duterte offered five million to those who will kill so called “Ninja cops” or the policemen who are involved in illegal drugs. He offered 10,000 pesos if the rogue cop is alive when he is given to the authorities. Robina Asido/DMS