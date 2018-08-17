A 10-year-old student was abducted in Sulu on Thursday morning.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the victim was Zaire Khan Pasil, a resident of Sheik Mustafa Subdivision, Upper San Raymundo, Jolo, Sulu.

Besana said based on initial report the victim was abducted by six persons riding in tandem onboard three motorcycles along Latih-Jolo Road around 7:20 am.

"(The) Victim along with Aldasir Tallow, driver, and Fatima Zaima Pasil, 13, were on their way to Notre Dame Elementary onboard an owner type jeep from their residence when the incident transpired," he said.

Besana said authorities have not determined the motive behind the abduction.