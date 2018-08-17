まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,805
$100=P5,335

8月17日のまにら新聞から

10-year-old student abducted in Sulu: military

［ 113 words｜2018.8.17｜英字 ］

A 10-year-old student was abducted in Sulu on Thursday morning.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the victim was Zaire Khan Pasil, a resident of Sheik Mustafa Subdivision, Upper San Raymundo, Jolo, Sulu.

Besana said based on initial report the victim was abducted by six persons riding in tandem onboard three motorcycles along Latih-Jolo Road around 7:20 am.

"(The) Victim along with Aldasir Tallow, driver, and Fatima Zaima Pasil, 13, were on their way to Notre Dame Elementary onboard an owner type jeep from their residence when the incident transpired," he said.

Besana said authorities have not determined the motive behind the abduction. Robina Asido/DMS